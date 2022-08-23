Lavrov: Russia condemns Israeli strikes on Syria, demands to comply with international law

MOSCOW, August 23. /TASS/. Russia strongly condemned Israel's strikes on the Syrian territory and demanded compliance with international law, the country's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday at a news conference following talks with his Syrian counterpart Faisal Mekdad.

"We strongly condemned the dangerous practice of Israeli strikes on the Syrian territory, including that very disturbing episode when the Damascus international airport was attacked on June 10 and the Tartus port was shelled," he said.

Russia, Lavrov stressed, demands that Israel "respect UN Security Council resolutions and, above all, respect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Syrian Arab Republic."