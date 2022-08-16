Chinese defense chief calls his ties with Russia "model of cooperation"

PATRIOT PARK /Moscow Region/, August 16. /TASS/. China's relations with Russia are a model of cooperation between two major powers that do not form hostile blocs or escalate confrontation in the world, Chinese Defense Minister Wei Fenghe said on Tuesday.

"China and Russia are a model of cooperation without forming blocs and without exacerbating confrontation," he said in a video address to the participants and guests of the 10th Moscow Conference on International Security, "Beijing and Moscow are constantly strengthening mutual trust, facilitating the development of bilateral strategic relations at an even higher level."

As Wei Fenghe clarified, China is ready for inter-army cooperation with other countries to maintain global security as well. "We strive to deepen strategic and pragmatic cooperation," the Chinese Defense Ministry chief stressed.