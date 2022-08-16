US is out to restore global liberal dictatorship — foreign intelligence officer

PATRIOT PARK /Moscow Region/, August 16. /TASS/. The White House is out to restore and strengthen the global liberal dictatorship, Colonel-General Vladimir Matveyev, of Russia’s foreign intelligence service SVR, told the 10th Moscow Conference on International Security on Tuesday.

"According to information at our disposal, the White House is seriously hoping to revive and even strengthen the global liberal dictatorship. The American strategists either regulate the trend towards the establishment of multipolarity or interpret it as a sign of coming anarchy. Such a pragmatic approach is ridiculous, on the one hand, and extremely dangerous, on the other. This is the main challenge to peace and stability in various parts of the world," Matveyev said.

He also noted that as it loses its original power, "the US-led West will become more aggressive and reckless."

"In order to buy time for consolidation and for regrouping their own forces, Washington and its satellites have been trying to privatize other countries and regions and to turn any smoldering or long-standing conflicts into trouble spots," he said.

Matveyev stressed that under the current circumstances, the United States was not the only actor in international relations. There are other, more responsible players who, if united, are quite capable of resisting "US adventures" and resolving disputes on their own, he said.