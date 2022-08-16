West about to write off Kiev regime, plans Ukraine’s dismembering — intelligence officer

PATRIOT PARK, August 16. /TASS/. The Western sponsors have almost written off the current regime in Kiev and are plotting the dismembering and occupation of part of Ukrainian lands, Colonel-General Vladimir Matveyev, of the foreign intelligence service SVR, said on Tuesday.

"As one can see from the information coming to the SVR, the Western handlers have almost written it off [the Kiev regime] and are working hard on plans for the dismembering and occupation of at least part of the Ukrainian lands. In reality, there is much more than Ukraine at stake for Washington and its allies. It is the fate of the colonial system of world domination," Matveyev told the 10th Moscow Conference on International Security.

Matveev stressed that the West, while "disputing Russia's natural legitimate rights to ensure national security," did not care a bit about "the fate of the Kiev regime."