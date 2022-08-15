Russia will never let anyone destroy Crimean Bridge, senator vows

MOSCOW, August 16. /TASS/. Moscow will never let anyone destroy the Crimean Bridge, Russian Federation Council (the upper house of parliament) Deputy Speaker Konstantin Kosachev said on Monday.

"Definitely, we will let no one destroy the Crimean Bridge under any circumstances. Certain risks were taken into account during its construction even though it was hard to imagine the threat of direct attacks at that time," he told the Rossiya-24 TV channel, commenting on Ukrainian politicians’ remarks about plans to target the bridge.

According to Kosachev, any potential attack on the Crimean Bridge will clearly involve foreign weapons provided to Kiev "because Ukraine does not currently have its own weapons to conduct such subversive activities."

"Hypothetical disruptions in the operation of the Crimean Bridge will create additional problems for hundreds of thousands and even millions of civilians, not only in Crimea but also in the neighboring southeastern regions. Those failing to prevent such a provocation and those who keep trying to stage it will be responsible for that," the Russian senator noted.

Ukrainian lawmaker Alexey Goncharenko wrote on Telegram earlier that Ukraine had discussed plans to destroy the Crimean Bridge with British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace on the sidelines of a NATO summit in June. Kiev also claimed that the Ukrainian army might attack the bridge once it acquired the necessary technical ability.