Russian MFA dismisses fake reports of North Korean volunteers in Ukraine operation

MOSCOW, August 11. /TASS/. Reports of North Korea’s alleged initiative to send up to 100,000 volunteers to take part in Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine are fake news, Russian Foreign Ministry Deputy Spokesman Ivan Nechayev said at a briefing on Thursday.

"We took note of bogus stories, which spread online and were picked up by some bloggers and people close to the expert community, claiming that North Korea had allegedly suggested sending up to 100,000 volunteers to take part in the special military operation in Donbass. In this regard, we can state with full responsibility that these reports are fake news through and through. No such talks are underway and there are no plans to deploy North Korean volunteers to the DPR and LPR [Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics]," he pointed out.

"We are convinced that the Russian Armed Forces and the DPR and LPR People’s Militias have enough combat capabilities to successfully achieve the goals of the special operation in Ukraine," Nechayev stressed.