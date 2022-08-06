Russia to bring experts and reporters to site of recent strike on Yelenovka — deputy envoy

UNITED NATIONS, August 6. /TASS/. Russia will bring international experts and reporters to the site of Ukraine’s recent strike on a pre-trial detention center in Yelenovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic, Russian First Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN Dmitry Polyansky said.

Commenting on attempts by Western officials to shift the blame for the attack on Russia, the Russian diplomat said that "we started to live in the so called post truth world, where truth doesn’t matter."

"People just throw out allegations, make certain claims and they don’t want to care about any facts. Of course, it’s very difficult, not to say impossible, to discuss anything with such partners," Polyansky said, appearing on The Dive podcast on Friday.

He pointed to the Bucha provocation which he said was staged by Ukrainian forces, even though "they haven’t yet made any serious investigation" there.

"So Bucha is really a shame. Yelenovka is even more a shame, because it is absolutely clear and we show the evidence and we will bring of course international experts there and journalists," the Russian diplomat said.

"It is clear that this detention center was shelled by the HIMARS rockets. We don't have HIMARS. Ukraine has HIMARS," Polyansky emphasized.

Earlier reports said Ukrainians had used NATO’s long-range artillery, including HIMARS rocket systems, for a strike on a pre-trial detention center in Yelenovka. The night-time attack on July 29 hit the building where 193 prisoners were kept. Most of them were members of the Azov detachment (banned in Russia). One building was damaged, 50 POWs were killed and 73 others injured in the attack. Eight staffers of the detention center were injured, too.