Putin personally thanks Erdogan for his role in achievement of grain agreements

SOCHI, August 5. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin personally thanked Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan Friday for his role in the achievement of the grain agreements, which include export of Russian food and fertilizer.

"With your personal participation and with mediation from the UN Secretariat, the issue of export of Ukrainian grain from Black Sea ports was resolved. The shipments have already commenced, and I would like to thank you for that, as well as for the fact that a package agreement on export of Russian food and fertilizer to global markets was adopted simultaneously," Putin said.

He underscored that this issue is relevant "for very many countries, especially for the developing ones, which stand on the verge of major problems with food and fertilizer."

"It is all these countries that such decisions, which happened with your direct involvement, are particularly important for. I would like to thank you for that," the Russian leader concluded.

Putin expressed his hope that the talks in Sochi will make it possible to sign a memorandum on development of trade and economic ties between the two countries.

"As we agreed, I hope that we will be able to sign the corresponding memorandum on development of our trade and economic ties today, with consideration of the agreements, achieved by our delegation during its work in Turkey," the Russian leader said.

He added that Erdogan is in general welcome in Sochi.