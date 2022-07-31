Russia’s new Maritime Doctrine outlines boundaries of country’s national interests — Putin

ST. PETERSBURG, July 31. /TASS/. Russia’s new Maritime Doctrine outlines the boundaries and areas of the country’s national interests, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the Main Naval Parade in St. Petersburg on Sunday.

"Russia’s new Maritime Doctrine has been approved. We openly designated the boundaries and areas of Russia’s national interests, both economic and vital strategic areas. First of all, these are our Arctic waters, the waters of the Black, Okhotsk and Bering Seas, the Baltic and Kuril straits. We will firmly provide for their protection by all means," Putin stressed.

As the Russian leader pointed out, "the Navy’s capabilities are a key word here." "It is capable of swiftly counteracting all those who will venture to encroach on our sovereignty and freedom and accomplishes strategic tasks successfully and with honor on our country’s frontiers and in any part of the World Ocean," he said.

The latest developments require Russia’s adequate and decisive actions, the Russian president pointed out.

"The present-day conditions require that we take adequate, prompt and decisive actions. I am certain that the current generation of sailors and officers is the Fatherland’s reliable and enduring support. For all of us, the Motherland is a sacred notion and its protection is the lofty duty and the essence of life for each of us," Putin emphasized.

The delivery of the cutting-edge Tsirkon hypersonic missile systems to the Russian Armed Forces will begin in the coming months and the frigate Admiral Gorshkov will be the first carrier of these formidable weapons, the Russian leader said.

The Russian Navy is constantly improving its armaments, Putin pointed out.

"It will suffice to mention the latest and world’s unrivaled Tsirkon hypersonic missile systems, for which no obstacles exist," the Russian leader stressed.

"Their delivery to the Russian Armed Forces will begin in the coming months. The frigate Admiral Gorshkov will be the first to assume combat alert with these formidable weapons on its board. The area of the operation of this warship outfitted with the Tsirkon hypersonic missiles will be chosen proceeding from the interests of ensuring Russia’s security," Putin said.

The well-being of the families of naval sailors and other naval specialists remains a priority for the Russian authorities in developing the Navy, he said.

"The well-being of the families of naval sailors, shipbuilders and workers of all the sectors related to the sea and the Fleet remains a priority," the Russian leader said, speaking about the tasks of the Navy’s development.