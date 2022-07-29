No plans for Putin-Biden phone call at this point — Kremlin

MOSCOW, July 29. /TASS/. There are no plans to organize a phone call between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Joe Biden at this point, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters Friday.

"There are no plans on Putin-Biden yet," the spokesman said, answering a question if a phone call is being planned in the wake of a call between Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

Peskov refrained from disclosing the Kremlin’s expectations from the potential phone call between Blinken and Lavrov, diverting this question to the Foreign Ministry.

Lavrov, who is currently in Tashkent, said Friday that the date of his phone call with Blinken is being negotiated, but the call is unlikely to happen today. The Minister explained that he must be present at his office during such contact.