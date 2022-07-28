Kremlin supports stance that entire Ukraine should be freed of neo-Nazism — spokesman

MOSCOW, July 28./TASS/. The Kremlin believes that it is necessary to liberate Ukraine in general from "neo-Nazi sentiment," Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists on Thursday in comments on the words of DPR leader Denis Pushilin, who said on Wednesday that "time has come to liberate Russian cities" in Ukraine.

"The Kremlin supports the stance that it is generally necessary to free Ukraine from various manifestations of neo-Nazi sentiment - this is necessary. And it is necessary to take measures (which, in fact, are taken within the framework of the special military operation) in order to protect people in the LPR and DPR," Peskov said when asked whether the Kremlin supported this position.

Earlier, Pushilin mentioned that July 28 marks the 78th anniversary of the liberation of Brest by Soviet troops, calling the city an example of courage and resistance of the Russian soldier. According to Pushilin, "today, time has come to once again liberate Russian cities founded by Russian people: Kiev, Chernigov, Poltava, Odessa, Dnepropetrovsk, Kharkov, Zaporozhye and Lutsk.".