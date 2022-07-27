No requests from US on Lavrov-Blinken phone contact — Russian foreign ministry

MOSCOW, July 28. /TASS/. Moscow has received no requests from Washington for a telephone contacts between US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, the Russian foreign ministry told TASS on Wednesday.

"There have been no requests, only media reports. We rely on regular diplomatic practices rather than on megaphone diplomacy," a ministry spokesman said.

Blinken said earlier that he plans to speak with Lavrov within days to discuss issues of grain export from Ukraine and possible release of US nationals detained in Russia.