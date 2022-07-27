Kremlin blasts Moldovan leadership’s undemocratic behavior toward opposition

MOSCOW, July 27. /TASS/. Moscow is keeping tabs on how those in power in Moldova are treating the opposition, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

"We are closely watching the developments and see how the current Moldovan authorities are methodically trying to impose an anti-Russian agenda, and saddle [the nation] with ideas about an ephemeral threat, doing everything possible to politically, and by other means, distance the country from any idea of interacting with Russia," Peskov explained.

The spokesman added that the leadership of Moldova "is resorting to harsh measures against opposition parties, and this is a far cry from the concept of ‘democracy’".

"This is unacceptable, because it simply contradicts the core idea of the democratic process, and democratic competitiveness among political forces," Peskov stressed.