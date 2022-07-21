Russian top diplomat to visit Egypt, Uganda, Ethiopia, Republic of the Congo on July 24-28

MOSCOW, July 21. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will pay official visits between July 24 and 28 to Egypt, Uganda, Ethiopia and Republic of the Congo, Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.

"Official visits [of Minister Lavrov] will be paid to Egypt, Uganda, Ethiopia and Republic of the Congo between July 24 and 28," she said speaking at a news briefing.

"We will definitely release additional information a soon as the schedule of these visits is approved," Zakharova added.