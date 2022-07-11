Official in Kharkov region killed in car explosion — authorities

KUPYANSK, July 11. /TASS/. Head of the administration of the Veliky Burluk settlement, located in the liberated part of the Kharkov region, was killed in a car explosion, the regional temporary civilian administration said in a statement.

"A car explosion in Veliky Burluk, which killed local administration chief Yevgeny Yunakov, was a well-planned terrorist attack organized by Nazis from the Ukrainian government," the statement reads.

According to the administration, the terrorist attack was carried out by a sabotage and reconnaissance group whose members planted a bomb under the car.