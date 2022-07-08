Lavrov reports G7 countries absent from welcome reception in Indonesia

DENPASAR /Indonesia/, July 8. /TASS/. Envoys from G7 member-states were absent from a welcome reception on the first day of the G20 Foreign Ministers Meeting in Indonesia, Russia’s top diplomat Sergey Lavrov said after the meeting on Friday.

"A welcome reception organized by Indonesia was held yesterday, a reception and a concert, and they (G7 countries - TASS) were absent from it," Lavrov said.

"This is how they understand protocol, politeness and code of conduct," the Russian foreign minister added.

Commenting on reports about US Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s intentions to abstain from posing for a group photo, Lavrov said the invitation to the photo shoot was not his own. He also said all the G20 countries, including those from the West, attended the general session.

"I didn’t find it necessary to make some gestures or stage an affront, nor did we boycott anyone there," the Russian diplomat emphasized.

"It’s very clear that they used the G20 [meeting] not for the purposes that the group was established for," Lavrov stressed, confirming that Russia’s position had been heard.