Putin congratulates military on liberation of LPR, wishes further successes

MOSCOW, July 4. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has congratulated the Russian military and forces of the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) on the liberation of the LPR’s territory, thanked them and wished them further successes.

"My congratulations and thanks are also addressed to the servicemen of the second corps of the LPR People’s Militia. I also know that they acted actively and correctly, demonstrated courage and heroism in the direct sense of this word, they demonstrated heroism when liberating their homeland," Putin said at a meeting with Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu on Monday.

"I congratulate all of you and wish further successes. Thank you!" Putin stressed. The Russian president also said that he intended to award all the servicemen who distinguished themselves during the liberation of the republic.

"I am asking you to put forward for a decoration all the servicemen who distinguished themselves during these military actions," he told the top military official. "Based on your own daily reports, I know that the Russian army has a lot, quite a few of such brave and professional warriors, daring in a good way. And all of them should be decorated with appropriate state awards," the Russian leader noted.

The head of state in particular noted that he would immediately sign a decree on conferring the Hero of Russia titles to Central Military District Commander, Colonel General Alexander Lapin and Deputy Commander of the Eighth Army of the Southern Military District, Major General Esedulla Abachev.

Additionally, the president outlined new tasks for the military. He noted that the units that participated in the liberation of the LPR should take a break and bolster their military capacity. That said, "other military units, including the "East" and "West" groups, should implement their tasks according to previously approved plans, following a single design," he added.

Earlier, Russian Defense Minister reported to the president the liberation of the Lugansk People’s Republic as part of Russia’s special military operation. Abachev and Lapin have particularly distinguished themselves in this direction. In particular, as Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Igor Konashenkov reported earlier, troops of the Center group under Lapin’s command together with the Southern group of forces surrounded one of the key locations - the town of Lisichansk. The spokesman explained that as a result of a successful offensive, troops of the Center group captured the settlements of Verkhnekamenka, Zolotarevka, Belogorovka, reached the Seversky Donetsk River and together with the Southern group of forces closed the encirclement.