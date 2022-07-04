Russian defense chief reveals number of Ukrainian troops killed in battle for Lisichansk

MOSCOW, July 4. /TASS/. About 2,000 Ukrainian troops were killed and over 5,000 suffered wounds in the battle for Lisichansk, Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu reported to President Vladimir Putin on Monday.

"An offensive to liberate the Lugansk People’s Republic has proved successful. It took two weeks to surround and destroy [Ukrainian] forces in the Gorsky cauldron near Lisichansk and Severodonetsk," he said.

"The operation was completed yesterday with the liberation of Lisichansk, one of the largest LPR cities. An area of 670 square kilometers was taken under control during the offensive. The total casualties of the Ukrainian Armed Forces stand at 5,469, with irreparable losses amounting to 2,218," Shoigu noted.

According to him, the Ukrainian army lost 196 tanks and other armored vehicles, 12 aircraft, a helicopter, 65 drones, six long-range missile systems, 166 field artillery pieces and mortars, as well as 215 vehicles. "The enemy left 39 tanks and other armored vehicles, 11 artillery pieces and mortars in Lisichansk," the Russian defense minister added.

Shoigu also said that efforts were underway to clear the city of mines, deliver humanitarian supplies and provide medical assistance to civilians.