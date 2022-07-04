Russia to continue supporting efforts to normalize situation in Venezuela — Lavrov

MOSCOW, July 4. /TASS/. The situation in Venezuela has stabilized through the efforts of the country’s authorities, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at a meeting with his Venezuelan counterpart Carlos Faria on Monday.

"We certainly welcome the gradual normalization of the situation in Venezuela and around Venezuela. We can see that the country is returning to the path of sustainable development thanks to the responsible and effective policies of its government guided by President Maduro. We will continue to facilitate these efforts in every possible way," Lavrov pointed out.

According to him, Russia intends to keep boosting cooperation with Venezuela on the international field, including the coordination of activities within the United Nations. Lavrov added that Moscow supported Venezuela’s initiative to establish a Group of Friends in order to protect the UN Charter. "It is a very relevant matter on the current agenda," he stressed.

The Russian top diplomat welcomed Carlos Faria’s appointment as Venezuela’s foreign minister, saying that it was proof of his achievements as an ambassador to Russia. "I am sure that under your guidance, the Venezuelan Foreign Ministry will speed up the development of our relations in all areas based on the principal agreements that were reached by our presidents," Lavrov said.