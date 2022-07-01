Putin discusses global food market situation with Modi — Kremlin

MOSCOW, July 1. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin in a telephone conversation with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday talked about actions of several countries that led to global food problems.

"Putin drew attention to the systemic mistakes made by a number of countries, which led to the disruption of free trade in food products and provoked a significant increase in their price. Unlawful sanctions against Russia have exacerbated an already difficult situation," the Kremlin press service said.

At the same time, the Russian president stressed that Russia remains a reliable producer and supplier of grain, fertilizers, and energy. "Vladimir Putin stressed that Russia has been and remains a reliable producer and supplier of grain, fertilizers, and energy carriers, including to Indian partners," the statement said.

The leaders agreed to continue personal contacts, as well as interaction at other levels, the press service noted.