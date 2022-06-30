Russia, Iran remain in constant contact on politics, security — Putin

ASHGABAT, June 30. /TASS/. Russia and Iran remain in constant contact on issues of politics and security, Russian President Vladimir Putin said during the meeting with his Iranian counterpart Ebrahim Raisi Wednesday.

"Our relations are truly deep, strategic in nature. We remain in constant contact on issues of political cooperation, on issue of security, we work on flashpoints, like in Syria," Putin said.

He also pointed out that, last year, the trade volume between the two countries increased by 81%, and by additional 31% during the first months of this year.

"We definitely have things to talk about, and I am very happy about this opportunity," Putin concluded.

He also asked Raisi to "relay best wishes to the spiritual leader of Iran Mr. [Ali] Khamenei.".