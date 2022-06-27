LPR posthumously awards title of Hero of LPR for the first time

LUGANSK, June 27. /TASS/. LPR head Leonid Pasechnik posthumously awarded a People’s Militia serviceman with a title of the Hero of Lugansk People’s Republic for the first time.

"Today, I’ve posthumously awarded the title of the Hero of Lugansk People’s Republic and presented a Golden Star medal for the first time. The award for commander of LPR People’s Militia 4th Motorized Infantry Brigade reconnaissance squad Mikhail Chernukho was received by his spouse," Pasechnik said on his Telegram channel.

He added that two more officers - Lieutenant Colonel Denis Chernikov and Colonel Yevgeny Shatalin - were also awarded with the title of the Hero of LPR.

"The republic will exert maximum efforts to ensure all kinds of social guarantees for the defenders of the Homeland, and that their families do not find themselves in need of anything," he noted.