Moscow does not understand list of cities proposed by Kiev for talks

MINSK, February 27. /TASS/. Russia does not understand the list of cities proposed by the Ukrainian authorities for negotiations, Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko told reporters on Sunday.

"We don’t really understand the choice of these cities in general and why these particular capitals were proposed," he said. "It seems to us that we need to choose a place that is more convenient for everyone. More convenient and closer in terms of logistics," the diplomat explained.

According to Rudenko, Belarus is closer than other locations for both Russia and Ukraine. In addition, he recalled, negotiations were held in the republic within the framework of the Minsk Contact Group.

Earlier, President of Ukraine Vladimir Zelensky said that any other cities, but not Belarusian ones, could be a platform for negotiations with Moscow. He proposed cities such as Warsaw, Budapest, Istanbul, Baku.