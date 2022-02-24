Ammunition depot in Ukraine’s Vinnitsa region hit by explosion — news outlet

KIEV, February 24. /TASS/. An ammunition depot in the town of Kalinovka in Ukraine’s Vinnitsa region has been hit by an explosion, the Strana news outlet reported on Thursday.

A video posted on the news outlet’s Telegram channel shows a column of gray smoke rising into the sky.

Ukraine’s State Emergency Service earlier reported fires at ammunition depots in the Olshanitsa settlement in the Kiev region and depots in the Dnepropetrovsk, Poltava and Cherkasy regions, as well as at a fuel depot in the Khmelnitsky region.

On Thursday, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a special military operation based on a request from the heads of the Donbass republics. The Russian leader stressed that Moscow had no plans to occupy Ukrainian territories. Russia’s Defense Ministry reported later that the Russian Armed Forces were not delivering strikes against Ukrainian cities. The ministry emphasized that the Ukrainian military infrastructure was being destroyed by precision weapons and there was no threat to civilians.