Kremlin 'sleeps well but alertly’ despite growing tensions, Putin’s press secretary says

MOSCOW, February 18. /TASS/. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that both he and Russian President Vladimir Putin sleep well at night in spite of the growing political tension. He stated this in response to a question by reporters as to how the head of state is being informed about the situation in south-eastern Ukraine and whether there is a channel that helps Putin monitor the events around the clock.

"We don’t have any channels to better see this. Yet, of course, the Russian president has numerous sources of information that help him put together the actual picture of the state of affairs," the Kremlin official said. He specified that the head of state "receives appropriate reports from appropriate services in a timely fashion."

In response to a question as to the procedure of night-time reports and whether the president sleeps at all, Putin’s press secretary assured that the Russian leader sleeps well. As for the spokesman himself, according to him, he sleeps "just as well but alertly."

In general, according to the Kremlin spokesman, the situation along the line of engagement in Donbass "is very alarming news that really causes a sense of alarm and potentially it is very dangerous."