Russian deputy premier to visit Venezuela, Nicaragua, Cuba this week

MOSCOW, February 16. /TASS/. Russian Deputy Prime Minister Yury Borisov will pay a visit to Venezuela, Nicaragua and Cuba later this week to discuss trade and economic cooperation, his office told reporters.

The deputy premier’s American tour will begin in Caracas on February 16, will continue in Managua on February 17, wrapping up in Cuba on February 18.

The goal of the visit will be to discuss ways of improving mutually beneficial trade and economic cooperation, Borisov’s office said.

Borisov heads the Russian-Venezuelan and Russian-Cuban intergovernmental commissions on trade, economic and technical cooperation. The Russian delegation will comprise officials from the ministries of finance, economic development, industry and trade, energy, agriculture and others.