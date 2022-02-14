Putin, Scholz to deliberate over Nord Stream 2 and Ukraine crisis

MOSCOW, February 14. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz will discuss de-escalation around Ukraine, security guarantees and the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline at a meeting, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Monday.

"All these subjects obviously top the agenda," the Kremlin spokesman said when asked to clarify whether de-escalation around Ukraine, security guarantees and Nord Stream 2 will be discussed at the leaders' meeting.

Peskov said it was too early to say whether Putin and Scholz would need more time to talk after the press conference following the negotiations. "That we don't know, it depends on whether the chancellor and the president will see fit," he explained.

The Russian head of state held talks with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron in the Kremlin last week. The dialogue was followed by a press conference, and then the presidents continued to talk behind doors closed to journalists for several more minutes.

As previously reported, Scholz will visit Moscow on February 15, where he will have his first face-to-face meeting as the German chancellor with Putin. On February 14, Scholz is scheduled to pay a visit to Kiev.