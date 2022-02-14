Russian initiative on European security ‘shook’ Western colleagues — Foreign Minister

MOSCOW, February 14. /TASS/. The Russian initiative on guarantees of security "shook" the Western colleagues, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said during the meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin Monday.

"Our initiative on European security, on guarantees of security, which we put forth and promote very clearly, where we outlined our core interests very clearly - it ‘shook’ our Western colleagues," the Foreign Minister said.

On January 26, the US and NATO provided Russia with written responses to the proposals on guarantees of security. The US side asked not to publish these papers, but US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg announced the key points. According to these statements, the West did not agree to principal concessions to Russia, but it outlined the directions for further talks.