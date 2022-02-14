Russia closely studied US, NATO’s responses on security guarantees — Lavrov

MOSCOW, February 14. /TASS/. Russia has thoroughly analyzed the responses that it received from the US and NATO about Moscow’s proposals for security guarantees, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at a meeting with the country’s President Vladimir Putin on Monday.

"The responses were delivered to us on January 25: a US response and a NATO response," Lavrov said. "We studied them closely with our colleagues in an interagency format."

"We are most interested in the US response because everyone knows who plays the main role in these issues in the Western camp," he went on to say.

On December 17 last year, the Russian Foreign Ministry published Russian draft agreements on security guarantees that Moscow expects from Washington and NATO. On January 26, the US and NATO submitted their written responses to the proposals for security assurances. The US asked that the texts of these documents not be made public, but US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg outlined their main provisions. According to these statements, the West did not make concessions that were crucial for Russia but set out areas for further talks.