Russian diplomats need resilience and composure - Russia’s Deputy Foreign Minister

MOSCOW, February 11. /TASS/. Russian diplomats need resilience and composure in the face of constant provocations and hostility towards Russia from some individual countries, Deputy Foreign Minister of Russia Andrey Rudenko said in an interview with TASS.

"Resilience and composure, deep understanding of the ongoing political processes are necessary," he said.

The Deputy Foreign Minister noted that fortunately, "Russian diplomats possess all these necessary and many other qualities". "All this, as well as absolute confidence in the legitimacy and validity of the Russian position, allow them to continue the dialogue and defend the interests of our country on the global stage," he added.