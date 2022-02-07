THAAD near Kharkov would be step towards destabilization — Kremlin spokesman

MOSCOW, February 7. /TASS/. Hypothetical deployment of US antimissile systems THAAD (Terminal High Altitude Area Defense) near Kharkov would be another step towards destabilization of the situation, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov told TASS.

On Monday, a diplomatic source said that Kiev had asked the United States to deploy several THAAD battalions near Kharkov.

"This would be another step towards destabilization," Peskov said.

THAAD is a ground-based mobile missile defense system for high altitude interception intermediate and shorter-range ballistic missiles in the terminal phase (descent or reentry).

Lately, the Western countries and Kiev have been speculating a great deal about the risks of Russia invading Ukraine. Peskov dismissed such allegations as groundless fanning of tensions. He stressed that Russia posed no threat to anyone. Also, he did not rule out the risk of provocations and warned that attempts at handling the crisis in southeastern Ukraine from the position of strength would entail dire effects.