Moscow concerned over situation in Burkina Faso, calls for president’s release — MFA

MOSCOW, January 27. /TASS/. Russia has expressed concern over the recent developments in Burkina Faso, calling for the country’s president to be released as soon as possible, Deputy Director of the Information and Press Department of the Russian Foreign Ministry Alexey Zaitsev said at a briefing on Thursday.

"We express concern over the [recent] events in Burkina Faso, which is friendly to us. We proceed from a principled stand relating to the unacceptability of unconstitutional actions to change power, we call for the immediate release of President Roch Kabore, as well as for civilian rule to be restored in the country without delay," the diplomat said.

On January 23, the Le Faso news said that the military of Burkina Faso had seized power in the country, ousting President Roch Marc Christian Kabore. A group of 14 military officers made an appearance on state television, announcing that state power was now in the hands of the Patriotic Movement for Safeguard and Restoration, led by Lieutenant Colonel Paul-Henri Sandaogo Damiba. The military also assured that a timetable for country’s return to constitutional order would be announced soon.