Putin to visit Turkey once coronavirus situation, work schedule allow — Kremlin

MOSCOW, January 27. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will make a visit to Turkey once the coronavirus situation and the work schedules of the two countries’ leaders allow, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

He pointed out that the issue had been repeatedly discussed in the recent contacts between Putin and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Peskov also pointed to "a gap in the meetings of the intergovernmental commission and the highest body in terms of bilateral relations, headed by the two presidents." "Mr. Erdogan said that he would be willing to host these events in Turkey. President Putin gladly accepted the invitation. They decided that he would act on the invitation once the coronavirus situation and their work schedules allowed," Peskov said. He confirmed that Erdogan’s invitation concerned bilateral ties. "What I said and what the presidents have repeatedly discussed concerns a bilateral meeting," the Russian presidential spokesman noted.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said earlier that he had invited the Russian leader to visit Turkey. He also reiterated Ankara’s readiness to welcome Presidents Vladimir Putin of Russia and Vladimir Zelensky of Ukraine "if both parties so wish," so that they could "continue to move towards restoring an atmosphere of peace".