Russia expects separate response on security proposals from NATO — Kremlin

MOSCOW, January 24. /TASS/. Moscow expects the United States and NATO to provide their separate responses to Russia’s proposals on security guarantees, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"Yes, we do expect [them to do it] based on how [NATO Secretary General] Mr Stoltenberg put it. He said that such a response will be prepared," Peskov said in a response to a question.

At the same time, Peskov declined to specify if Moscow planned to publish the West’s written responses. "Let’s not discuss the response that we haven’t received yet," he said. According to him, the same goes for NATO’s response. "We would prefer to get it first," Peskov added.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said following talks in Geneva that it would be right to make Washington’s response to Moscow’s proposals public. However, the Washington Post reported that "US officials asked their Russian counterparts to keep the document secret." According to the newspaper, "the Biden administration’s written response will include American security proposals and demonstrate Washington’s interest in continuing dialogue" but "fall short of Russia’s demands to close NATO’s open-door policy."