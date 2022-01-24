Russian diplomat castigates Department of State’s ‘strange and unwise’ information agenda

MOSCOW, January 24. /TASS/. The US Department of State’s information agenda is odd and even foolish, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told the Ekho Moskvy (or Echo of Moscow) radio station on Monday, commenting on Russia’s so-called ‘disinformation’ with regard to the situation around Ukraine.

"This is a question for the US as it is about how they [the Americans] form their information policy. For instance, when everyone was gearing up for the Geneva talks, they were working on the so-called Ukraine files that they released overnight <...> about Russia’s alleged disinformation attempts, so their information and political agenda is strange and unwise," Zakharova pointed out.

On January 20, the US Department of State released "examples" of Russia’s alleged "disinformation" efforts and a report on the role of the RT TV channel and the Sputnik news agency in Russia’s "disinformation and propaganda ecosystem." According to the Department of State, "the Kremlin creates and spreads disinformation in an attempt to confuse and overwhelm people about Russia’s real actions in Ukraine, Georgia, and elsewhere in Europe," while RT and Sputnik "play a crucial role in how Russia uses disinformation to advance its foreign policy".