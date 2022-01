MOSCOW, January 22. /TASS/. Moscow expects provocations from the United States and the US-led Kiev regime, without excluding military provocations, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Saturday.

"We are expecting provocations from the US and the Kiev regime led by them, both informational and, it cannot be ruled out, military ones," she wrote on her Telegram channel. "They may do it, especially since they have a plenty of experience.".