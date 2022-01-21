Russia wants to efficiently cooperate with new APEC, G20, ASEAN chairs, says statement

MOSCOW, January 21. /TASS/. Moscow wants to efficiently cooperate with Bangkok, Jakarta and Phnom Penh as the current chairs of APEC, G20 and ASEAN, respectively, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement released on Friday to respond to media questions received for the press conference of Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on the results of 2021.

Moscow also sees good prospects for further deepening of mutually beneficial ties with Southeast Asian countries, the ministry said.

Moreover, the ministry noted the substantial potential of cooperation with Southeast Asian countries in the political and security areas, as well as trade-economic and scientific-technological fields. "We expect an expansion of the cultural and humanitarian element of bilateral relations, the resumption of travel exchanges that were hit over the past two years by the pandemic of the novel coronavirus infection," the statement said. "It is planned to hold next meetings of intergovernmental commissions, consultations through foreign ministries, other high-level contacts with many Southeast Asian states," the ministry added.