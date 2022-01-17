Russia sees no reason for further talks with OSCE on security guarantees, says envoy

MOSCOW, January 17. /TASS/. Moscow does not plan any further discussion at the OSCE on security guarantee proposals, Russian Ambassador to the OSCE Alexander Lukashevich told an online briefing on Monday.

"I want to say that we did not, nor are we going to hold any discussions on our initiatives at the OSCE. This is an amorphous structure that has no international legal status," he stressed.

This organization has neither a charter nor a founding document and is in no position to influence the situation in the Euro-Atlantic region in any way at present. "However, initially, in the 1990s, the function of conducting negotiations and ensuring the trajectories of Europe’s development was included in the OSCE’s mandate," the envoy went on to say.

"Now, hardly any significant politician can say that the OSCE is capable of influencing NATO’s behavioral habits or the EU’s hardline policy towards Russia . It’s the other way around actually," Lukashevich stressed.

"The OSCE is trying more and more to embed itself in this Euro-Atlantic matrix, in essence having revised all fundamental norms and principles of the activity of this organization," he added.

On December 17, 2021, the Russian Foreign Ministry released a draft agreement on security guarantees between Russia and the United States and a draft agreement on ensuring the security of Russia and NATO member states. Russian-US consultations on the issues took place in Geneva on January 10, followed by a meeting of the Russia-NATO Council in Brussels on January 12 and a session of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe’s Permanent Council in Vienna on January 13.