ST. PETERSBURG, December 28. /TASS/. A meeting between First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev and Russian leader Vladimir Putin began in a private format in St. Petersburg on Tuesday, Nazarbayev’s press secretary Aidos Ukibay reported.

"The meeting between Nursultan Nazarbayev and Vladimir Putin began in a one-on-one format," he wrote on Twitter.

Earlier, Nazarbayev arrived in St. Petersburg for an informal summit between the leaders of CIS states.