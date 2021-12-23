Foreign agent media couldn’t ask Putin questions because queue was too long — spokesman

MOSCOW, December 23. /TASS/. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov explained that foreign agent media were not given a turn during Russian President Vladimir Putin’s annual press conference, because the queue was too long.

"Well, the queue was too long, they can’t [get lucky] every time," he said, answering a question from Meduza, deemed a foreign agent in Russia.

"You see how many people present here were unable to ask their question, how many people from the presidential pool were unable to as well," he added. "Foreign agents cannot be our priority."

Reporters from Meduza and the Dozhd TV channel, both deemed foreign agents, received accreditation for the President’s annual press conference.

Peskov noted earlier the representatives of foreign agent media would not only be able to attend the press conference but also ask the president their questions.