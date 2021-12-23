Zelensky comes under influence of radical elements — Putin

MOSCOW, December 23. /TASS/. Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky has found himself under the influence of radical elements after coming to power, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday.

"Instead of meeting people’s demand for peace, using this sentiment in Ukrainian society, President Zelensky came to power and <…> found himself under the influence of radical elements, like the country’s previous leaders," he said during his traditional end-of-the-year news conference.

Touching on the political situation in Ukraine, the Russian leader recalled that the Minsk agreements bind Ukraine to amend its constitution to ensure Donbass’ autonomy, organize elections, and conduct amnesty.

"What do we see in the law on the transition period? A military administration instead of elections, lustration instead of amnesty, the return of troops to their permanent positions instead of resolving political matters," Putin said.

"Where are the constitutional amendments? Notably, they should be agreed with the representatives of the LPR and DPR (the self-proclaimed Lugansk and Donetsk People’s Republics - TASS). <…> They don’t agree on anything, they initiate no constitutional amendments, moreover, they refuse to speak with Donbass representatives in general," he added.