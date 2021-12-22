Situation allows for holding Putin’s news conference face-to-face — Kremlin

MOSCOW, December 22. /TASS/. The relatively calm epidemiological situation allows for holding Russian President Vladimir Putin’s customary year-end news conference face-to-face, presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov told the NTV television channel in an interview.

"We have adapted ourselves to the pandemic situation technologically. The situation is relatively calm from an epidemiological standpoint. This allows the president to be present at the event in person. Every precaution recommended by the consumer rights watchdog Rospotrebnadzor will be taken," he said.

Peskov stressed that holding a news conference face-to-face was crucial.

"It is always far more convenient for him (Putin) to see the people, and it is more convenient for the journalists, naturally, to ask questions personally," the Kremlin official said.