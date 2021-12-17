Russia’s proposals on security guarantees with US, NATO not unacceptable, says diplomat

MOSCOW, December 17. /TASS/. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Friday he did not consider Russia’s proposals on security guarantees with the United States and NATO as unacceptable to either side.

Responding to a journalist’s question about the goal that Moscow pursued by offering clauses in the corresponding Russian draft agreements unacceptable for the United States and NATO from the very outset, the senior Russian diplomat pointed to the "logical inconsistency" in the formulation of the question.

"You say that we must understand that our proposals are unacceptable from the very outset. I don’t think so. I believe that the situation that has emerged in Europe and Eurasia lately differs so radically from all that was before that no templates from any previous experience can be applied here," Ryabkov pointed out.

In the current political situation, partners should give up the old rationale, look at the situation anew and start developing relations with Russia from scratch, "using what we wrote down, handed over and published today not as a starting point but as a platform, a base and a foundation for future accords," the high-ranking Russian diplomat stressed.

Russian President Vladimir Putin earlier called on NATO countries to begin substantive talks in order to grant Russia reliable and long-term security guarantees. As the head of the Russian state specified, Moscow needs legally binding guarantees as Western partners have failed to honor their verbal commitments.

Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday that Moscow expected a reply and constructive work from Washington on the draft documents on security guarantees that Deputy Foreign Minister Ryabkov handed over to US Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs Karen Donfried during her visit to Moscow.