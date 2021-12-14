Multinational competition becoming ever more sophisticated today, says upper house speaker

MOSCOW, December 14. /TASS/. The distortion and exploitation of fundamental values pose a serious danger given the increasingly sophisticated form of rivalry between countries, Federation Council Speaker Valentina Matviyenko addressed participants of the 29th session of the Asia-Pacific Parliamentary Forum (APPF).

"Unfortunately, nowadays, the word is undergoing an exacerbation of multinational competition. It is becoming more and more sophisticated, affecting the information space, humanitarian and psychological fields. Competition is particularly dangerous in the fields where concepts such as democracy and multilateralism are distorted and fundamental values are exploited," she said.

According to the upper house speaker, the understanding of democracy, "adopted in a specific historical context as a type of benchmark," no longer serves as a guiding reference point for the majority of the world’s population. The roots of this evil are steeped "in a cynical disregard for the norms of international law, a desire to impose on the global community a concept of a world order based on beneficial rules for someone."

Matviyenko is convinced that such an approach contradicts the realities of the 21st century and does not contribute to alleviating any future threats.