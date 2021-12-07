Putin stresses importance of implementing JCPOA’s agreed parameters - Kremlin aide

MOSCOW, December 8. /TASS/. During the talks with US President Joe Biden on Tuesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin stressed the importance of sticking to the initial parameters of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on the Iranian nuclear program, Russian presidential aide Yuri Ushakov told journalists after the talks.

"The presidents touched upon the Iranian problem. <…> Our president stressed the importance and necessity of implementing the initially agreed parameters of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action on the Iranian nuclear program," he said, adding that Moscow’s and Washington’s positions "do not differ very much."

According to Ushakov, Biden expressed the hope that "the Vienna talks on this matter that were resumed in late November will proceed in a more constructive atmosphere and solutions acceptable for all the participants would finally be reached." "However, Biden noted the Iranian partners’ alleged unpreparedness to follow this path," he added.