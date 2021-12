SOCHI, December 7. /TASS/. Russian and US Presidents, Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden, exchanged greetings at the beginning of their talks in the videoconference format on Tuesday.

"I extend my greetings to you, Mr. President," the Russian leader said addressing his words to the US counterpart. He waved his hand in greeting and smiled.

"Good to see you again," Biden said and also waved his hands.

Putin is speaking with the US president from his Sochi residence, Bocharov Ruchei.