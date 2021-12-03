‘Foreign agents’ candidates in State Duma elections were not deprived of rights — CEC

MOSCOW, December 3. /TASS/. Candidates, media and observers, operating as foreign agents in the past State Duma elections in September were not deprived of their rights, CEC Chairperson Ella Pamfilova said on Friday at the meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"Since the topic of foreign agents is now in the public eye, we would like to note that in these past elections their rights were not infringed," she said.

According to the CEC chairperson, "the competition in these elections was not just high, but also genuine".