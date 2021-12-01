Presidential envoy says decision not to evacuate Russian embassy in Kabul was correct

MOSCOW, December 1./TASS/. The decision not to evacuate the Russian embassy in Kabul after the Taliban (outlawed in Russia) seized power in Afghanistan was entirely correct, as this makes it possible to be in direct contact with the new leadership of the country, Special Russian Presidential Representative for Afghanistan Zamir Kabulov told Rossiya-24 TV channel on Wednesday.

"The developments of almost four months that have passed have shown that the decision was absolutely correct. Our embassy works to its usual routine almost at full strength," said Kabulov, who is Director of the Foreign Ministry’s Second Asian Department.

"The advantage is that our embassy has a possibility to directly communicate with the new leadership of Afghanistan, inform them of our, as we say, concerns, and get feedback," he said.

On August 15, the Taliban entered Kabul without encountering any resistance while Afghan President Ashraf Ghani stepped down and fled the country. The Taliban declared on September 6 that they had established control of the entire Afghan territory and on September 7 they announced an interim government in Afghanistan that has not been recognized by any country so far.