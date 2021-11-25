Russia supports Serbia’s stance on Kosovo — Putin tells Vucic

SOCHI, November 25. /TASS/. Moscow has unwavering support for Belgrade’s position about the Kosovo settlement, Russian President Vladimir Putin said during talks with his Serbian counterpart Aleksandar Vucic on Thursday.

"Regarding our efforts and joint steps on the international stage, including the Kosovo settlement, you know that our position is based on a principle and isn’t subject to the current political situation,’’ Putin said. ‘’We support your position about the Kosovo settlement and I hope the situation will eventually come to a point when it will serve the interests of all the people living in the region.’’

Vucic earlier said his discussions with Putin would focus on the situation in the Balkans, including the tensions around Kosovo and Metohija, which spiked twice during the past fall after what he called aggressive actions by the government in Pristina.

Serbia’s Autonomous Province of Kosovo and Metohija unilaterally declared independence in February 2008 and has lately been pushing to join international organizations, including UNESCO and Interpol. More than 60 countries don’t recognize Kosovo’s independence, including Russia, India, China and five members of the European Union.