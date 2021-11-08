Russian, Armenian top diplomats speak on the phone ahead of ceasefire in Karabakh date

MOSCOW, November 8./TASS/. The foreign ministers of Russia and Armenia, Sergey Lavrov and Ararat Mirzoyan, had a telephone conversation on Monday ahead of an anniversary of the trilateral statement of the Azerbaijani, Armenian and Russian leaders on the ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh. The top diplomats discussed certain issues on the bilateral and regional agenda.

"The ministers continued to exchange opinions ahead of an anniversary of the passing of the November 9, 2020 trilateral statement of the Azerbaijani, Armenian and Russian leaders on the full cessation of hostilities in the zone of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict," the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

The top diplomats also touched upon key issues of Russian-Armenian cooperation, as well as certain aspects of the regional and international agenda.

Clashes between Azerbaijan and Armenia erupted on September 27, 2020, with intense battles raging in the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh. On November 9, 2020, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan signed a joint statement on the full cessation of hostilities in Karabakh. According to the document, the Azerbaijani and Armenian sides stopped at the positions that they had maintained, and Russian peacekeepers were deployed along the engagement line in Nagorno-Karabakh and along the Lachin Corridor. The situation stabilized after the deployment of Russian peacekeepers and tens of thousands of Karabakh residents have returned to their homes.